Septemer 30 marks the beginning of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The coveted Women’s ODI World Cup tournament will be jointly hosted by the neighbouring countries India and Sri Lanka. The Indian women's national cricket team have won nine of their last 11 ODI matches, and are undoubtedly one of the favourites in the said tournament this time. Ahead of India hosting and participating in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the side's squad in Mumbai today, August 19. Thiruvananthapuram Likely To Replace Bengaluru As Venue for ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

India's Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025

#TeamIndia squad for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025⬇️ Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani,… — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 19, 2025

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India, aiming for their first title ever in the coveted ICC Women's World Cup, have announced a solid squad. The side has a perfect hold in the batting line-up, anchored by the star Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and young Pratika Rawal. The team also has Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Harleen Deol as the seasoned batters in the middle-order. The Indian women's cricket team also have quality spinners for the spin-friendly Indian subcontinent pitches, like Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will have eight participating nations: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, England, and New Zealand. The Women in Blue are scheduled to play against all the seven other sides, as the tournament will have a round-robin format, followed by the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals, and then the grand finale. The first match will be the campaign opener, against co-hosts Sri Lanka. Jay Shah Calls ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Defining Moment for Women’s Game.

The Indian women are in good form, having nine wins in their last 11 ODIs. The side also has a perfect mix of star players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, a strong middle-order, and spin attack, enough to dominate the tournament. But injury concerns for Renuka Singh and Amanjot Kaur (though still in team) might impact the team in the long run.

India Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana.

