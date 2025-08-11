Mumbai, August 11: With the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup now just 50 days away, ICC chairman Jay Shah said the upcoming showpiece event is coming at a defining moment for women’s cricket and serves as a great chance to grow the sport further. At an event in Mumbai on Monday, former skipper Mithali Raj and ex-India allrounder Yuvraj Singh were part of star-studded panels to talk about the upcoming competition alongside India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, batter Jemimah Rodrigues and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta. New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team Begins Training in Chennai for ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

“The return of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 to India comes at a defining moment for the women’s game, setting the stage for a truly world-class tournament that will further elevate the sport’s global stature. At the ICC, we remain open to new ideas and are constantly exploring ways to sustain the upward momentum of women’s cricket. Conversations like today’s panel discussion are invaluable in shaping our collective vision and driving progress."

Jay Shah's Tweet

What a fantastic celebration of women's cricket today, marking 50 days to go until the @cricketworldcup. This promises to be the biggest women's cricket event ever and it all begins on September 30. #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/B9r4OxooIx — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 11, 2025

“With just 50 days to go until the start of the tournament, preparations are well underway, and excitement is building. I extend my best wishes to all participating teams as they gear up for the challenge. I am confident they will have an unforgettable experience in India and Sri Lanka,” said Shah in an ICC statement.

The tournament, set to happen from September 30 to November 2, will be contested in a round-robin format among eight teams – Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. This will also be the first women’s global cricket event in the sub-continent since India hosted the 2016 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India has also staged the Women’s ODI World Cup in 1978, 1997 and 2013, respectively. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced; India vs Pakistan Clash to Take Place in Colombo on October 5.

ICC also said a Trophy Tour visiting all host cities as well as New Delhi and Mumbai, will also kickstart from Monday. As per this, the trophy will stop at iconic landmarks, giving fans a chance to follow its journey via a dedicated Instagram channel.

As part of a wider school legacy programme, the trophy tour will also stop at several schools in each host city. ICC added that they and the BCCI are working with stakeholders to give select schools the opportunity to attend ODI World Cup matches.

