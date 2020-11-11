With the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 done and dusted, Indian cricket stars will be back on national duty as they’ll travel Australia for a full-fledged tour. Fans must brace themselves for great action as the two cricketing powerhouses will lock horns in three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Test matches. Both sides have the different significance of the series, and they must leave no stones unturned to emerge victorious. This will be India’s first international assignment after the coronavirus-induced halt, and they’ll want to come back with the bang. On their other hand, the Aussies faced humiliation in their own backyard when Virat Kohli and Co came down under last time in 2018-19. Hence, they’ll like to redeem themselves. Download India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Tenatative Schedule For Free in PDF Format

Although India have pleasant memories from their last visit, they’ll indeed face a much difficult challenge with Steve Smith and David Warner being in the team. The dashing duo was serving a one-year ban during Australia’s last home assignment against India, but they are set to feature in the upcoming series. Nevertheless, the visitors have a strong team, and they must back themselves to replicate their heroics. As both sides gear up for the high-voltage battle, let’s look at the date, time, venue and other details of the tour. Rohit Sharma Added to India’s Test Squad Against Australia, Virat Kohli Granted Paternity Leave.

India vs Australia 2020-21 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) November 27 1st ODI SCG, Sydney 9:10 AM November 29 2nd ODI SCG, Sydney 9:10 AM December 2 3rd ODI Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:10 AM December 4 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra 1:40 PM December 6 2nd T20I SCG, Sydney 1:40 PM December 8 3rd T20I SCG, Sydney 1:40 PM December 17-21 1st Test Adelaide Oval 9:30 AM December 26-30 2nd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground 5:00 AM January 7-11 3rd Test SCG, Sydney 5:00 AM January 15-19 4th Test The Gabba, Brisbane 5:30 AM

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma – who sustained a hamstring injury in IPL 2020 – has been rested from the white-ball team while skipper Virat Kohli – who is accepting the birth of his first child – has been granted paternity leave and will fly back to end after the conclusion of the first Test match. These two news aren’t delightful for cricket fans. However, the majority of the players in all squads have shown great form in IPL 2020 and will be determined to make a mark against Aussies as well.

