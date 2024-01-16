As the three-match T20I series is coming to an end, the final match of the series between India and Afghanistan is set to be played on Wednesday, January 17. India already has a series in their hands as they have won the first two matches of the series and will now be looking forward to whitewashing Afghanistan on Indian soil. The young Indian batting and bowling lineup has done well throughout the series. Shivam Dube With His All-Round Performance Making Sure He Is in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Shivam Dube has come out as a rising star for the three-match series between Afghanistan and India. Shivam Dube went on to hit the finishing shot for both the first and second T20I and went on to score a half-century in each of the first two matches. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled and has gone back to the dressing room for a duck in both the first two matches.

Afghanistan will now be playing for their pride as they have lost the first two games and will now be looking to avoid the whitewash in the three-match T20I series against India. Afghanistan is yet to win their first T20I against India as they have never managed to defeat them. The performance of Afghanistan has been good but still hasn't been able to overpower India.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected Weather at Bengaluru During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 (Source: Accuweather.com)

As per the weather report, there will be clouds present during the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024, but there is good news for the fans as well because there is no chance of rainfall during the period of the match. The temperature will vary between 20-26 degrees Celsius. IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024: India Look To Perfect New Template Against Afghanistan; Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan May Return.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch is considered to be batsman-friendly and because of that, no score is considered safe here. During India's last T20I against Australia on this ground, the Indian team managed to defend a total of 160 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2024 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).