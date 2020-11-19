Indian cricket stars are back in international cricket after nine months, and so is Ravi Shastri. The Team India Head coach recently shared some pictures from the team’s training session in Australia, expressing his delight to be ‘back in business.’ Virat Kohli and Co – who are currently practising in quarantine – are slated to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches – starting from November 29. While the meetings between these two powerhouses tend to witness great cricket action, the upcoming tour holds even higher significance as it will mark the return of the Men in Blue after the coronavirus-induced break. KL Rahul Sweats It Out Ahead of India vs Australia ODI Series 2020.

Alongside the players, Coach Shastri is also ecstatic to be back in national duty and looks determined to guide visitors to a triumph. "Great to get back to business," the 58-year-old while sharing pictures with Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Shardul Thakur.

Here's Ravi Shashtri's Post:

For the unversed, Indian cricket team landed in Sydney on November 12 after the conclusion of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Although they have to serve a mandatory 14-day isolation period, Cricket Australia have made all the arrangements for the visitors to practice in quarantine. Apart from Shastri, the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan also shared glimpses of the team’s training session down under.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s men have pleasant memories from their last assignment down under where India won the ODI and Test series 2-1 while the T20I series ended in a 1-1 tie. However, they must not forget that Steve Smith and David Warner didn’t participate in that series. Hence, the competition will indeed be more challenging this time around. Also, Expectant father Virat Kohli will fly back to India after the first Test with Ajinkya Rahane likely to lead India in his absence.

