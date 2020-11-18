Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul is delighted to be back in blue as he shared a video from his recent training session in Australia. The right-handed batsman was in stellar form in the recently concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and is looking forward to carrying on his sensational run in international cricket as well. Rahul is indeed looking in great touch, and one can check out his training session video to verify the fact. While he perfectly defended the challenging deliveries, the dasher played some brilliant shots against both spinners and pacers which might ignite tension in the Australian camp. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

“Good to be back in blue,” Rahul captioned the video on Twitter. The star batsman has been at the peak of his prowess this year and will be the key to India’s success in the tour. While he played some sensational knocks against Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, he was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2020 with 670 runs. Hence, fans are expecting him to extend his dominance against the Men in Yellow as well. Shikhar Dhawan’s Preparation in ‘Full Swing’ Ahead of ‘Important’ Tour (Watch Video).

Here's The Clip Shared By KL Rahul!!

Good to be back in blue 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cCo8UecBWg — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2020

Although Rahul looks in great touch ahead of the series, his batting position is a hot topic of discussion among fans. He was brilliant in the middle-order for India earlier this year, but his success in IPL 2020 came at the opening position. However, Rahul is most likely to play at number five as he’s also assigned the wicket-keeper’s role.

Meanwhile, the full-fledged series comprises of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches respectively, starting from November 27. Virat Kohli’s men must be high on confidence as they have pleasant memories from their last assignment down under. While the T20I series ended in a 1-1 tie, India won the ODI and Test series 2-1. Nevertheless, they must not forget that Steve Smith and David Warner didn’t participate in that series. Hence, the competition will indeed be more challenging this time around.

