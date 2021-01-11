11 Jan, 05:50 (IST) IND 152/3 in 53 Overs After having lost Ajinkya Rahane early in the day, India have somewhat recovered from the initial jolt thanks to half-century stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. The latter has been aggressive and has picked four fours and a six.

Australia on Sunday declared their second innings at 312/6 at Tea on Day Four, thus setting a 407-run target for India in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Umpires called the end of the second session after Cameron Green, who scored 84, got out after being caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha against Jasprit Bumrah. Green shared a 104-run partnership off just 116 balls with skipper Tim Paine who remained unbeaten at 39. Australia then managed to pick two Indian wickets as well. India will resume day five with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease.

Earlier, resuming the session at 182/4, Steve Smith and Green collected runs at a brisk pace and scored boundaries at will, thus adding pressure on the Indian bowlers. Smith (81) was the first wicket to fall in the session as he got out lbw against off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the third time in the series.

Earlier, resuming the session at 182/4, Steve Smith and Green collected runs at a brisk pace and scored boundaries at will, thus adding pressure on the Indian bowlers. Smith (81) was the first wicket to fall in the session as he got out lbw against off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the third time in the series.

Paine, who came in next, started off slowly but once he got his eyes set, he punished the Indian bowlers and alongside Green, hit the ball to all parts of the ground. Green, in particular, was highly impressive as he scored his maiden half-century. The hosts were also helped by poor fielding by the Indian players who dropped plenty of catches.

After reaching the milestone, the all-rounder unleashed and scored four sixes before getting out and bringing an end to his 132-ball inning. For India, Ashwin and Navdeep Saini picked two wickets apiece while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah scalped one wicket each. Apart from Green and Smith, Marnus Labuschagne also contributed with valuable 73 in their second innings.