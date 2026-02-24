The multi-format tour of the Indian Women’s cricket team enters its second phase on Tuesday, 24 February, as they take on Australia Women in the first One-Day International (ODI). Following a landmark 2-1 victory in the T20I leg, India’s first-ever T20I series win on Australian soil, the visitors aim to maintain their momentum at the Gabba in Brisbane. India Women Defeat Australia Women by 17 Runs in 3rd T20 2026; Smriti Mandhana and Bowlers Shine as Women in Blue Clinch Series 2–1.
For Australia, the series serves as a crucial opportunity to rebound. The hosts, led by Alyssa Healy in what has been confirmed as her final ODI series before retirement, will be eager to assert dominance in a format where they have historically held a significant advantage over the "Women in Blue."
India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming and Telecast Guide
Fans can follow the action through the following official broadcasters:
|Region
|TV Channel
|Live Streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Foxtel (Channel 501)
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow App / Triller TV
Australia welcomes back Alyssa Healy to lead the side after she missed parts of the T20I series. The home side's bowling attack, featuring Sophie Molineux, will be tasked with containing an Indian batting lineup that recently chased down record totals during the 2025 World Cup.
While India holds the momentum from their T20I success, Australia’s record in the 50-over format remains formidable. In their last 61 meetings, Australia has won 49 times compared to India's 12. However, India's recent win in the 2026 World Cup semi-final against the Proteas and their clinical form Down Under suggest a much closer contest.
