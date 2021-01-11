India and Australia face each other on Day 5 of the 3rd Test at the SCG cricket ground on January 10, 2021 (Sunday). The hosts have set a target of 407 runs for India to chase and the visitors are 98/2 going into the final day in need of 309 more runs. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 can scroll down below. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights.

Australia were brilliant on Day 4 of the game as half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green and Steve Smith got them to a score of 312/6. India started the chase well with the opening pair registering another 50+ run partnership, but the hosts got back into the game, picking up two wickets in the closing stages. Virat Kohli Asks for Strict Action Against Offenders, Says ‘Racial Abuse Is Absolutely Unacceptable’.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 5 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will be live from January 11, 2021 (Monday) with day 5 starting at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 5 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 5 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 5 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 3rd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 5 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

