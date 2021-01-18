A depleted Indian team has kept the mighty Australian on their toes in the fourth and final Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. With the series level at 1-1 after the three games, the on-going clash is a decider and predicting the winner even after the first four days isn’t easy. At stumps on Day 4, the visitors were batting at 4/0 with Rohit Sharma (4) and Shubman Gill (0) unbeaten at the crease. While the Aussies need to scalp all the ten wickets to cross the line, the visitors need 324 runs to break Australia’s unbeaten streak at the Gabba since 1988. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 4.

However, the other outcome which is possible in this match is a draw. More than 20 overs of play was lost on Day 4 due to rain and the final day isn’t even expected to be cricket-friendly. Hence, the match is likely to result in a draw, which means the series will remain level at 1-1. However, who will get the Border Gavaskar Trophy if the game ends in a draw? The answer is Team India as they won the previous Test series between the two teams.

Virat Kohli’s men thrashed Australia 2-1 during the 2018-19 Test series down under. Hence, if the Brisbane clash ends in a draw, we’ll see Team India retaining the title. It will indeed be a great upset for the Aussies as they were literally up against a second-stringed Indian Team and that too at their fortress. Mohammed Siraj Takes Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Tests; Cricket Community Praises Indian Pacer.

While Ishant Sharma was never the part of the series, skipper Virat Kohli flew back home after the first Test for the birth of his first child. Adding on India’s misery, as many as seven players namely Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin sustain injuries in the middle of the series.

However, the rookies showed great character and gave the mighty Aussies a great fight. The contest is evenly poised in the on-going clash as well, and one should not forget that India also has a chance to win the game if a decent amount of play takes place. However, the stakes are higher for Tim Paine’s men as they require nothing less than a victory to get the Border Gavaskar Trophy back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).