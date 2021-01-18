Mohammed Siraj continues to impress in the tour of Australia as on day four of the final Test, the Indian pacer took his maiden five-wicket haul in the longest format, helping India to restrict Australia to a par total in the game. Injuries to senior bowlers gave the 26-year-old his chance in the first team, making his debut in the Boxing Day Test and since then the pacer has exceeded expectations. Rohit Sharma 'Imitates' Steve Smith's Controversial Shadow Practice at Crease (See Pics).

On day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia, Mohammed Siraj took his first fifer, dismissing some of the heavyweights in the host's batting line-up. The 26-year-old made inroads into the Australian middle order, getting rid of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Mathew Wade, helping India get back into the game. The Hyderabad-born cricketer then dismissed lower-order batsmen Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to reach the milestone.

Standing Ovation

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

Siraj’s rise in the white jersey has impressed many fans and pundits alike and afire his display on Day 4 at The Gabba, the 26-year-old was praised on social media platforms. The Hyderabad man also received a standing ovation from his team-mates post the innings.

Aakash Chopra

Lost his father. But chose to stay in Australia. Got racially abused....but didn’t let that affect him. Became the leader of the attack in only his third Test. And he’s taken a five-for. Love and respect for you Siraj. 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 18, 2021

Harsha Bhogle

Well bowled Mohammad Siraj. Your development as this tour has progressed has been heartwarming. Wish you a long career. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2021

Irfan Pathan

Having to toil in first class cricket is so important. It shows in both, #siraj and #Shardulthakur performance. You could bowl spells after spells in test matches if you have done that regularly in domestic cricket. Well done to both of them! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2021

Mike Hesson

Speaking of the game, Australia have set a target of 328 runs for India to win the game and seal the series. The hosts need a victory to win back the Border Gavaskar Trophy while a draw will see the visitors retain the honour. Rain has affected the penultimate day of the game which could see the play being extended on the final day.

