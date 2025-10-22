India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025: The Aussies won the first ODI of this three-match series, in style, by seven wickets. Now, it is time for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025. If the hosts win this one too, they will have the series sealed. But if India national cricket team manages to win this one, they will be able to level before the final third ODI. The much-talked IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 is scheduled to be hosted at the Adelaide Oval. When is IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 will start from 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, October 23. The Indian cricket team struggled a lot with the bat in the first one, managing to score only 136/9 in 26 overs, in a game shortened by rain. The Aussies were given a target of 131 in 26 overs by the DLS method. Their batters chased it in 21.1 overs, scoring 131/3. Captain Mitchell Marsh was judged the player of the match, having scored 46 not out off 52 balls.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND), Josh Philippe (AUS)

Batters: Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Shubman Gill (IND)

All-Rounders: Mitchell Owen (AUS)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Arshdeep Singh (IND). IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, Adelaide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Adelaide Oval.

Who Will Win IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

Australia have surely dominated the first ODI. But Adelaide Oval, as a venue, has held good records for India. The Men in Blue have won nine in 15 matches here. The visitors might actually edge past the Aussies and win the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025.

