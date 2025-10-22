The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 is upon us and once again, we will see two giants of the modern white-ball game lock horns with each other. This time, the venue is Adelaide Oval in Adelaide and fans can expect an exciting India vs Australia showdown at the venue. The Australia National Cricket Team has the upper hand heading into the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, after having attained a 1-0 lead with a victory in the series opener in Perth. It was a rain-truncated contest at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where Australia came out on top and chased down a low score after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma flopped on their return to international cricket. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, Adelaide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Adelaide Oval.

India find themselves in a must-win situation in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series now after having lost the opening match in Perth. It was the first time that the India National Cricket Team lost an ODI in 2025 and a defeat in Adelaide will see Australia winning the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. All eyes would be on the big guns-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who would look to silence their critics and show why they are considered greats in white-ball cricket. Also, Virat Kohli has a good record in Adelaide and would like to continue that. Plus, captain Shubman Gill, his deputy Shreyas Iyer will also look to bounce back to form.

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is expected to be easier to bat on than what we saw in Perth. Apart from the pitch, fans and players would also have their eyes locked on the weather after the continuous rain interruptions in Perth. The weather in Adelaide is expected to be sunny and fortunately, no rain is expected. It will be another quality clash between the two cricketing heavyweights and both teams will add another new chapter to their historic rivalry. Adam Zampa is likely to replace Matthew Kunhemann in Australia's playing XI vs India and apart from this, fans can expect both teams to go in unchanged unless there are any injuries or late developments. Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Intense Net Session at Adelaide Oval Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

When is IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 2nd ODI 2025 is on Thursday, October 23. The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 set to be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs AUS H2H Record in ODI Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team have faced each for a total of 153 times in ODI cricket. Australia have the upper hand when it comes to Head-to-Head records, winning 85 matches while India have had 58 wins so far. A total of 10 matches have ended in a no result.

Who Are the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Mitchell Marsh Rohit Sharma Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia Likely XI vs IND: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

