Playing their first ODI since March 9, the India national cricket team suffered a horrendous defeat against the hosts Australia national cricket team. The Aussies have won the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 of the three-match series in the format by seven wickets. Now, it is time for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, which can be the series decider if won by the hosts, and for now, it's a ray of hope to stay alive for the Men in Blue. IND vs AUS 2025: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill Skip Optional Training Session Ahead of India vs Australia 2nd ODI.

In a match shortened by rain, the Indian cricket team batted first in Perth, scoring just 136/9 in 26 overs. Abiding by the DLS method, Australia were given a target of 131 in their 26 overs. The Aussies replied with a solid 131/3 in 21.1 overs, winning by seven wickets. While Shubman Gill & co look to change the tide, the Aussies will aim to maintain the good form in Adelaide. But these imaginations will only come to picture if the weather stays perfect during the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 match.

Adelaide Weather Live Updates for IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 match is scheduled to be held at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match will be played on Thursday, October 23, starting at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). As per the weather forecast, it is good news for the cricket fans. The sky appears clear with no signs of rain, so a game without halts for rainfall could be expected. The temperature is also expected to be pleasant, ideal for cricket, at around 16 degrees Celsius. Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Intense Net Session at Adelaide Oval Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Adelaide Oval Pitch Report for IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025

With 9 wins in a total of 15 matches, the Adelaide Oval as a venue for the Indian team has been a special one. Legendary batter Virat Kohli has scored 244 runs in the four ODIs he has played here. The stadium might bring in some luck for India. The pitch, however, offers strong pace and bounce, just like most other surfaces in Australia. Scoring runs might not be however, that being an issue over here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).