The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is one step away from finding the team that will lift the ultimate title. After a month and half of exciting cricketing action, it is now time to find out who is the ultimate champion. India have played some exceptional cricket on their way to reach the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Led by Rohit Sharma, they have been dominating and fearless, crumbling the challenges of opposition at their feet making a stunning entry into the final. Meanwhile, Australia, the five-time champions have looked as mortals with a stuttering start and then gradually finding rhythm to escape close threats and then making an entry into a place they have always belonged, the ICC Cricket World Cup final, once again. India will play Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday, November 19. Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins Pose With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy at the Adalaj Stepwell Ahead of IND vs AUS Final.

India last played in Ahmedabad in a high-voltage match against Pakistan. They used spin well in the match despite the seamers not getting wickets upfront. The chase was much simple with the wicket not posing a significant threat to the batters. Australia played England on the same surface and despite a bit of dew coming later, the pitch had everything for seamers, spinners and batters throughout the game. As the South Africa vs Australia semifinal match got interrupted by rain, fans are eager to know whether rain will interrupt the much-awaited final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Fans will get the entire information here.

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

Good news for the fans, there is no prediction of any rain on November 19 during the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Fans are likely to get a full-fledged action although the air quality remains poor. The temperature will range between 25 to 33 degree celsius and the humidity pushing towards 47-53% since 8 PM. Dew is expected to form after that. India vs Australia Final Prediction: Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Predicts Rohit Sharma and Co to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Expected Weather During India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final at Ahmedabad (Accuweather.com)

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Although it is unknown which surface will be on offer on matchday. Ahmedabad hasn't been a high scoring ground in this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. New ball wickets has been rare in this venue and there is a chance dew might make the pitch better for batting in the later half of the second innings. Till then bowlers who use the surface well will get more purchase from it while batters who play conventional shots and rotate strike well are likely to score more.

