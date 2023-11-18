India and Australia meet in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Ahead of India vs Australia final, astrologer Sumit Bajaj has come up with his prediction related to the winner. Interestingly, throughout the World Cup, the astrologer accurately predicted the result of many matches including the India vs New Zealand semifinal match. Meanwhile, as per his prediction, India will win the CWC 2023 final against Australia. The astrologer has further predicted that this would be the toughest match for India in this World Cup. India vs Australia Final Prediction: Google Win Probability Predicts Men in Blue to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma led India should win the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19th November 2023. This would be the toughest match India would be playing in this World Cup & Pat Cummins may have to regret a decision taken !#INDvsAUS #WorldcupFinal #INDvsAUSfinal — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) November 18, 2023

