Abhishek Sharma has been the man in form for India and he has already provided India the start they wanted. Some solid shots ended being boundaries and India are off the blocks quickly. They will hope Abhishek stays for enough time to power India ahead in the game.
Australia finished their innings strongly, thanks to cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Short, who scored 64 and 26*, respectively, as the hosts managed 186 for 6. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of India's bowlers with three wickets, while for Australia, Tim David shone the brightest with the bat, hitting a brisk 74 off 38. The highest run-chase in Hobart is 177.
OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets Marcus Stoinis for 64. The Australian all-rounder looked primed to help Australia reach the 200-run mark, but failed while hitting a big shot over long-off. This time, Rinku Singh takes the catch with ease. Marcus Stoinis c (sub)Rinku Singh b Arshdeep Singh 64(39)
FIFTY! Marcus Stoinis finally comes into his own this innings. Stoinis has raced to his sixth half-century in the format, taking merely 31 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes.
Since the wicket of Tim David, the run-rate has managed to come down a bit. An important little phase of cricket for Australia, with Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Short looking to end the innings with a flourish.
OUT! Tilak Varma takes yet another stunning catch in the outfield, which brings the end of an entertaining innings from Tim David. David wanted to hit a flat six over long-off, but managed to find Varma, which gave Shivam Dube a wicket, coming off the final delivery of his innings. Tim David c Tilak Varma b Shivam Dube 74(38)
The rebuilding has started again for Australia, with Tim David and Marcus Stoinis batting in the middle. The duo have added 25 off 15, with David doing most of the scoring. Australia are also nearing the 100-run mark.
OUT! Two-in-two for Varun Chakaravarthy as Mitch Owen gets cleaned up for a first-ball duck. Chakaravarthy brought out the googly, which deceived Owen, who had no clue about the ball. Mitchell Owen b Varun Chakaravarthy 0(1)
OUT! Mitchell Marsh's sorry stay in the middle comes to an end, as Varun Chakaravarthy's change in pace hands India a much-needed wicket. Marsh wanted to heave the ball over long-on but could only manage to hand a catch to well-placed Suryakumar Yadav. Mitchell Marsh c Tilak Varma b Varun Chakaravarthy 11(14)
FIFTY! Tim David has raced to his ninth half-century in the format, taking merely 23 balls. This is David's third T20I in 2025 alone. Thanks to David's 50, the stand between Mitchell Marsh and the all-rounder has crossed 50 runs as well.
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Trailing the five-match series 0-1, India will look to make a comeback when the Men in Blue clash with Australia in the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 on November 2. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 will be played in Hobart, with the India national cricket team looking to deny the Australia national cricket team from taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Unfortunately, fans' patience will yet again be tested as the weather forecast for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 is predicted to have spells of rain. Will It Rain in Hobart During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.
The major reason behind India's loss in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 was the lack of application by batters, and Josh Hazlewood's exceptional Test match bowling. Abhishek Sharma was the only silver lining for India in their loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
However, the batters will be relieved to see no Hazlewood in Australia's squad for the remainder of the tour, with the pace bowler opting to prepare for Ashes 2025-26 by playing domestic cricket. Coach Gautam Gambhir will be under the microscope once again, given India's poor selection and decisions in Melbourne, which left the bowling unit sub-par. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, Hobart Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Bellerive Oval.
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma
Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman.