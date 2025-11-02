India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Trailing the five-match series 0-1, India will look to make a comeback when the Men in Blue clash with Australia in the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 on November 2. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 will be played in Hobart, with the India national cricket team looking to deny the Australia national cricket team from taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Unfortunately, fans' patience will yet again be tested as the weather forecast for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 is predicted to have spells of rain. Will It Rain in Hobart During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

The major reason behind India's loss in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 was the lack of application by batters, and Josh Hazlewood's exceptional Test match bowling. Abhishek Sharma was the only silver lining for India in their loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, the batters will be relieved to see no Hazlewood in Australia's squad for the remainder of the tour, with the pace bowler opting to prepare for Ashes 2025-26 by playing domestic cricket. Coach Gautam Gambhir will be under the microscope once again, given India's poor selection and decisions in Melbourne, which left the bowling unit sub-par. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, Hobart Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Bellerive Oval.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman.