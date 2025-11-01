The India national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the third T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, November 2. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 will be played in Hobart. The Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are leading the five-match T20I series 1-0. Earlier, the first T20I between the two countries was washed away due to rain, followed by Australia securing a clinical four-wicket win over India in Melbourne in the second T20I. India’s Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Melbourne.

For the third T20I, India will be relieved that Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood will miss out on the remainder of the series due to Ashes 2025-26 preparation. The Men in Blue will want other players to step up in this crucial contest. For Australia, they will look to put up another solid performance and take a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the live weather update during the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 at Hobart will get the entire information here. India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS T20I?

Hobart Weather Live Updates

The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I is scheduled to be played in Hobart. The third T20I between India and Australia will begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) (7:15 PM Local Time). There are chances of rain during the India vs Australia third T20I 2025 on November 2, Sunday. However, the percentage is not big, ranging from 3 to 14%. The match is expected to start in due time, but there might be some interruption due to rain as the match goes ahead. The temperature will be on the colder side, ranging from 19-23 degrees Celsius.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).