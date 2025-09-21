The India national cricket team thrashed the Pakistan national cricket team by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. With this victory, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India registered a second consecutive victory over the arch-rivals in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma played crucial knocks that guided the Men in Blue to secure a dominating win over their neighbours. Previously, Team India secured a seven-wicket win over the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan in Group A match at the same stadium in Dubai on September 14. Abhishek Sharma Hits First Ball Of Innings For A Six During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Feat Twice Against Pakistan (Watch Video).

Sahibzada Farhan's Half-Century Guide Pakistan to Competitive Score

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan made a competitive score of 171-5 in 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan played a fighting knock of 58 runs off 45 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes. Saim Ayub (21), Mohammad Nawaz (21), and Faheem Ashraf (20*) helped the Green Shirts cross the 170-run mark.

Indian fielders had a poor day in the field. The Men in Blue dropped four catches, which helped Pakistan. With the ball, Shivam Dube scalped two wickets. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket apiece. Right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah had a forgetful day with the ball. Bumrah conceded 45 runs in his four-over spell without taking a wicket. Shubman Gill Involves in Heated Verbal Exchange With Shaheen Afridi After Indian Batter Hits Four During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma's Match-Winning 74-Run Help India Cross the Finish Line

While chasing 172 runs, Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill showed no mercy to Pakistan bowlers. The Indian duo stitched a superb 105-run stand for the first wicket that provided a superb start for their side. Shubman Gill departed after scoring 47 off 28 deliveries, including eight fours.

Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock of 74 runs off 39 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes. After Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma's dismissals, Tilak Varma (30*) and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson (13) and Hardik Pandya (4*) helped Men in Blue to chase down the target in 18.5 overs.

The India national cricket team will play their second Super 4 match against the Bangladesh national cricket team on Wednesday, September 24. The Pakistan national cricket team, on the other hand, will face the Sri Lanka national cricket team on Tuesday, September 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).