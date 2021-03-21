Following the conclusion of the T20I series, India and England will take each other on in a three-match ODI series. The 1st One-Day International will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23, 2021 (Tuesday). India emerged victorious in the Twenty-20 and Test format and will be aiming for another series win while England will be hoping for a comeback. Jofra Archer Likely To Miss India vs England ODI Series.

India have announced their squad for the One-Day Internationals and it will see several new faces as Krunal Pandya returns while youngster Prasidh Krishna gets his first-call up for the national team. Shubman Gill is also included in the team after playing the Test series. Meanwhile, England are also expected to make a few changes from their T20I squad as Joe Root is likely to return.

IND vs ENG ODIs Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other a total of 100 times in One-Day Internationals. India leads the head-to-head record with 53 wins in 100 games compared to England’s 42 victories. Two matches have been tied while three games have resulted in No-Result.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Key Players

Virat Kohli was the stand-out batsman for the hosts in the T20I series, winning the player of the series accolade and will once again hold the key for his team. Apart from him, India will count on pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Meanwhile, England will count on in-form batsman Jos Buttler and star all-rounder Ben Stokes to give them the edge in the ODI series.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Mini Battles

Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler vs Yuzvendra Chahal will be some of the key battles that could decide the fate of the game.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Venue

The 1st ODI match between India and England will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. All three One-Day Internationals will be played at the same venue following the suit of the T20I series.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Match Timing

The 1st ODI match between India and England has a scheduled start time of 01:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 01:00 PM IST.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. Its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of India vs England on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services. Live telecast of Ind vs Eng 1st ODI match will be available on Star Sports channels.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

