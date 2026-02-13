Cricket’s most anticipated rivalry returns to the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, 15 February, as India and Pakistan face off in a pivotal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A encounter. With both teams securing undefeated starts to their campaigns, the winner is likely to secure the top spot in the group. However, the Indian camp faces significant selection dilemmas following recent reports of illness and tactical shifts on Colombo’s spinning tracks. When is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Know Date, Time, and Telecast Details.

Selection Dilemmas for India

India’s tactical planning has been disrupted by the likely absence of explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, who is recovering from a viral infection. While he has been discharged from the hospital, management is expected to be cautious. In his place, Sanju Samson is tipped to open alongside Ishan Kishan, despite the latter suffering a minor toe injury during a recent net session with Jasprit Bumrah.

The bowling unit is also subject to debate. Given the spin-friendly nature of the Colombo surface, captain Suryakumar Yadav may opt for a three-spinner strategy. Varun Chakaravarthy, fresh from a three-wicket haul against Namibia, is expected to lead the spin attack alongside Axar Patel, with Kuldeep Yadav potentially replacing Mohammed Siraj to exploit the turning conditions. Fact Check: Fake ICC Media Release Claiming Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq Called for Test to Dubai for Suspect Bowling Action Goes Viral.

India’s Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against Pakistan: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

