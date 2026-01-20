India is set to begin its final T20 World Cup preparations on Wednesday, 21 January, as they host New Zealand for the first T20 International at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Following a 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded ODI series, the home side is expected to field a revamped line-up led by specialist T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026, Nagpur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

The series serves as a critical final rehearsal before the T20 World Cup 2026. India’s squad sees the return of senior figures, including Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who were rested during the ODI leg. However, the team must navigate several injury concerns that have forced a shuffle in the batting order.

Ishan Kishan Returns to Top Order

In a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Ishan Kishan will feature in the playing XI, batting at number three. Kishan, who has been in prolific form in domestic cricket, returns to the national side after a significant absence.

His inclusion comes as Tilak Varma is ruled out of the first three matches of the series following abdominal surgery. While Shreyas Iyer was brought into the squad as cover, the team management has opted to prioritise Kishan, who is already named in the preliminary T20 World Cup squad. India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 Full Schedule.

India Predicted Playing XI

The opening duo is likely to consist of the explosive Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, with the latter expected to take the wicket-keeping gloves. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will occupy his usual number four spot, followed by the all-round strength of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. India is also expected to lean on the spin-bowling expertise of world number one-ranked T20 bowler Varun Chakaravarthy and vice-captain Axar Patel.

India’s Likely Playing XI

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

The visitors, led by Mitchell Santner, enter the T20 series with high confidence after securing their first-ever ODI series win on Indian soil. However, they face their own fitness challenges; all-rounder Michael Bracewell is a doubt for the opener due to a calf strain sustained in Indore.

