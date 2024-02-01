India have suffered a surprising defeat in the first Test match against England and are currently trailing 1-0 in the series. They are all set to take on England in the second Test match at Visakhapatnam starting from February 2, Friday. India were in a position of advantage at the end of Day 2 and looked in control for a potential victory. But Ollie Pope’s astounding innings of 196 runs changed momentum in England’s favour and Tom Hartley shined with the ball to help England seal a memorable victory. India will be disappointed after letting go an opportunity to dominantly secure a victory and rather gift it to the opposition who used India’s passivity to their advantage. India will be looking to make a comeback in the series but they will demand them to be strategically pro-active to counter a confident England side led by Ben Stokes and Brandon McCullum. Indian Cricket Team Arrives in Vizag Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

India have failed with both bat and ball in the first match and their fielding hasn’t been upto the highest level as well. They will miss the services of Virat Kohli in this Test as well. Added to that, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are ruled out of the Test match with injury. Rajat Patidar is likely to make the playing XI in their absence. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will be under pressure to deliver in this Test after a few back to back poor outings with the bat. India will have to make a choice between an extra bowler and an extra batter in Sarfaraz Khan depending on the conditions.

England are on the rise and will enter the second Test riding heavily on confidence. They have turned around a game which they were behind and they will look to make things only better from here. Shoaib Bashir has joined the side and is likely to make the playing XI in place of either of Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach. Joe Root will look to be back in runs alongside Jonny Bairstow. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope remain as the heroes of the first Test and they will look to back their performance up with consistency. James Anderson might be coming in for Mark Wood adding some additional threat with the new ball in hand.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in Tests

The two sides have played each other 132 times in Tests. England won a major portion of 51 games while India won 31. A total of 50 matches ended in a draw.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Key Players

Key Players Jasprit Bumrah (IND) Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) Ben Stokes (ENG) Ollie Pope (ENG)

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 2nd Test will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on February 2 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 09:00 AM.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

Viacom 18 Network are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels to watch the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 match live on their TV. Fans can get access to the live streaming of the match on JioCinema app and website. England's Uncapped Spinner Shaoib Bashir Arrives in Visakhapatnam Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

