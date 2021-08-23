After winning the second Test match at the Lord's stadium the Indian cricket team is all set to take on England in the third Test. The match will be held at The Oval, Headingly. Virat Kohli and his men lead the series 1-0. In this article, we shall be looking at the weather and the pitch report of the game. The match will begin on August 25, 2021, and will end on August 29. As per Accuweather.com, The weather on the first day will be partly warm and humid. The match will be ideal for the game of cricket. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 3rd Test 2021.

The weather will be at around 21 degrees Celcius. On day two of the match, we shall have a few clouds scattered here and there. However, on day three i.e. August 27, 2021, we shall have a couple of thunderstorms with a precipitation level of 62 percent. On Saturday as well we could have thunderstorms which could obstruct the game. On the last day of the match, we shall have low clouds and Rain Gods too could stay away.

Here's a quick glance at the weather report below:

India vs England Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch report:

The pitch at The Oval, Headingly could assist seamers which will keep the Indian and English pacers on their toes. This also means that India will be going with four seamers and a spinner. Ravindra Jadeja could be getting some preference over Ravichandran Ashwin once again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2021 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).