India would face England in the third Test of the five-match series on Wednesday, August 25. The match would be played at the Headingley Stadium and would begin at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). After a resounding victory in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground, India would definitely be high on confidence and spirits. What looked like a defeat on the final day turned out to be something else, with the turnaround led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's game-changing 89-run partnership. This was followed by a superb bowling performance. Having taken a 1-0 lead, India would indeed fancy their chances in the third Test match and a win can virtually guarantee a series victory, provided England doesn't win the remaining two matches. IND vs ENG 2021: Visitors Arrive in Headingley Ahead of Third Test Match

England on the other hand would expect their batting order to come good and show more resistance, having been bowled out for just 120 in the second Test. Barring Joe Root, no other English batsman has looked good to get a high score but they would want to change that in Headingley. Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Team tips for this match: Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Interesting Conversation Between James Anderson and Jasprit Bumrah During IND vs ENG Lord’s Test Match (Watch Video)

IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rishabh Pant (IND) can be the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 IND vs ENG team.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), KL Rahul (IND), and Rohit Sharma (IND), can be selected as the batsmen.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Moeen Ali (ENG) can be the all-rounders in your team.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – James Anderson (ENG), Saqib Mahmood (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Jasprit Bumrah (IND) can be the bowlers.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Moeen Ali (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND), James Anderson (ENG), Saqib Mahmood (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

Virat Kohli (IND) can be named as the captain in your IND vs ENG Dream11 Team while Joe Root (ENG) can be selected as the vice-captain.

