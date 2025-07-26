India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: England dominated Day three of the 4th Test against India at Old Trafford, closing at 544/7 and establishing a commanding lead of 186 runs over India’s first-innings total of 358. The highlight of the day was a masterful 150 from Joe Root, who broke several major records, including moving to No. two on the all-time Test run-scorers list and setting new marks for most centuries at home versus a single opponent and most hundreds against India. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG live streaming online and live TV channel telecast details, you can scroll down. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Joe Root Creates Record, Becomes Batter With Highest Centuries Against India.

Ben Stokes offered crucial support with an unbeaten 77, having returned to bat after briefly retiring hurt due to cramp. England’s batting lineup asserted control throughout the day as every top-four batter registered a fifty, creating constant pressure on the Indian bowlers. Despite determined efforts from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who shared most of the wickets, the pitch remained favourable for batting and India’s attack struggled to make regular breakthroughs. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: India Concede First 500-Plus Total Away From Home in Tests Since 2015.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah toiled for long spells, but with limited success, and India’s decision to persist with spin after 80 overs was an attempt to wrestle momentum back. Heading into the penultimate day, India faces a daunting task to avoid defeat, with England likely to declare soon and set India an imposing target. Notably, this was the first time in a decade that India conceded over 500 runs in a Test innings away from home, underlining England’s dominance. With three wickets in hand and a deep lower order, England are in a prime position to push for victory, leaving India with a monumental challenge ahead. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Third Asian Seamer To Complete 50 Test Wickets in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 4 Match Details

Match India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 4 Date Saturday, July 26 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Old Trafford, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 4th Test 2025 Day 4 will be played on Saturday, July 26, at Old Trafford, Manchester. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 4 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 4?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming on the JioHotstar and SonyLIV apps and websites. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar and SonyLIV is going to be available for a limited period of time. England are well and truly on top in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 and fans can expect them to assert their dominance further.

