New Zealand have qualifed for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final following a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing a target of 170, the Black Caps reached the total with nearly seven overs to spare, ending the Proteas' unbeaten run in one-sided fashion. The result ensures New Zealand’s progression to the final in Ahmedabad, where they will face either India or England. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match.

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert’s Powerplay Blitz

The chase was effectively decided in the first six overs as Finn Allen and Tim Seifert dismantled the South African pace attack. Allen was particularly aggressive, racing to a 19-ball half-century and eventually finishing with 65 runs from just 25 deliveries.

The duo shared a record-breaking 117-run opening stand, taking 22 runs off a single Corbin Bosch over. While Kagiso Rabada eventually bowled Seifert for a well-made 58, the damage was already done. Rachin Ravindra joined Allen to calmly steer the side home, maintaining a run rate well above 12 per over throughout the pursuit.

Allen ended up scoring an unbeaten 100 off 33 balls, which is the fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history, laced with 10 fours and eight sixes. Rachin and Allen added 56 off 22 to ensure Black Caps reach the final and set up a date with either India or England on Sunday.

South Africa’s Mid-Innings Collapse

Earlier in the evening, South Africa’s innings struggled to gain momentum after Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl. The Proteas suffered a familiar top-order failure, collapsing to 77-5 by the 11th over.

New Zealand’s spinners, led by Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie, exploited the surface effectively. Ravindra’s double strike to remove Aiden Markram and David Miller in quick succession left the South African middle order exposed and triggered a wave of "choking" criticisms from supporters on social media.

Marco Jansen’s Lone Resistance

Despite the collapse, a spirited rearguard from Marco Jansen helped South Africa post a respectable 169-8. Jansen struck an unbeaten 55 from 28 balls, including several no-look sixes in the final overs to lift the total past 150.

His partnership with Tristan Stubbs provided the only period of sustained pressure for the South African side. However, the total proved insufficient against a New Zealand batting lineup that appeared perfectly attuned to the evening conditions at Eden Gardens.

Road to the Final

New Zealand now travel to Ahmedabad for the tournament's showpiece event on Sunday. For South Africa, the defeat marks their eighth loss in nine World Cup semi-finals, extending their wait for a maiden senior ICC trophy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).