After a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2022, title favourites India take on Hong Kong now. The game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and expect a similar track as the previous game which offered something for the bowlers. India will not be taking Hong Kong lightly especially when they came close to beating them the last time the sides met. India looked rusty against Pakistan and it was courtesy of their plethora of T20 specialists that they managed to win the game. Although there is a wide gulf in class between the two nations in cricket, the T20 format often brings out the best in emerging nations. Hong Kong Cricket Team Players Who Can Make Things Tough for India and Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022 T20 Tournament.

Hardik Pandya was the star of the contest for India against Pakistan as he contributed with both bat and ball. It is now becoming a trend for the all-rounder to finish the game for India, something India have lacked since MS Dhoni retired. Virat Kohli did not look like his usual self again but he scored a few runs which is a positive sign. The form of openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will also be a worry for the Indian camp. In bowling, we could see Ravi Ashwin being given an opportunity.

Hong Kong did well in the qualifiers and defeated UAE and Kuwait with relative ease. Skipper Nizakat Khan alongside fellow opener Yasim Murtaza were brilliant in those games and if they can provide a solid platform for the middle order batsman against India, Hong Kong can be in a position of relative strength. Ehsan Khan and Ayush Shukla will lead the bowling attack but it remains their area of weakness. India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Match Preview, Likely Playing XI and Key Players.

When Is India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

rohit The India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 31, 2022 (Wednesday) onwards. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 match on TV. The IND vs HK match willbe telecast on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and DTT Platform users. For fans in Hong Kong, Now TV Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs HK T20 cricket match.

How To Watch India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. India are one of the best T20 teams currently in world cricket and should secure the win with ease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2022 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).