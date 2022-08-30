Following a thrilling win against Pakistan, India will now lock horns with Hong Kong at Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday, August 31. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium and is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST onwards. The Men in Blue is currently on a high note after they clinched a five-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat against the Green Caps. Rohit Sharma-led side, having gotten the perfect start to the Asia Cup 2022 campaign, would look to dominate proceedings against Hong Kong who earlier faced a terrible defeat against the mighty India in this continental tournament. For Hong Kong, they will start their campaign against an Indian team that will be looking to claim a massive win to stay in rhythm ahead of T20 World Cup 2022. IND vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Match in Dubai

This match will be a perfect stage for Virat Kohli to show why he is considered as one of the best in cricket despite lacking hundreds in almost 1000 days. He batted well against Babar Azam's team before giving away his wicket in a bid to show aggression, and now will look to get back to his best form. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would look to start from where they finished off in the last match. For Hong Kong, they would bank on their star batters Yasim Murtaza and Babar Hayat to score some runs while skipper Nizakat Khan will also try to join the party. Ahsan Khan and Ayush Shukla would lead the bowling attack for them.

IND vs HK Head-to-Head

Hong Kong is a rare opponent India has faced in cricket. They have faced each other only once in international cricket which was in 2008 Asia Cup. India emerged victorious in style as they beat minnows Hong Kong by massive 256 runs in that match.

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

There will be a lot of focus on KL Rahul and Virat Kohli while the latter found 35 runs against Pakistan and the former returned on a golden duck. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also be the two pillars for Rohit Sharma's side. For Hong Kong, skipper Nizakat Khan and Ahsan Khan will be the key players in this match.

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The India vs Hong Kong match will have a few mini battles. The contest between Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli and Ahsan Khan will be crucial to watch. It will also be intresting to watch how Hong Kong openers Yasim Murtaza and Nizakat Khan play against swing-king Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on August 31, 2022 with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India. The live online streaming of India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

HK Likely Playing 11: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Zeeshan Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Arshad Mohammad and Scott McKechnie

