After the T20I series, India and New Zealand face-off in the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs). India won the T20I series 1-0 under Hardik Pandya and now Shikhar Dhawan will take charge of the side in the 50-overs format. The ODI format might look irrelevant now a days but their is a 50-over World Cup scheduled next year. So, teams will begin their preparations for the same. And India vs New Zealand 1st ODI is first step towards that direction. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming online and live tv telecast then continue reading. India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Auckland.

With Shikhar Dhawan set to open, Shubman Gill will most likely partner him at the top. It will be interesting to see if Sanju Samson gets a game or not. Another interesting including will be that off fast bowler Umran Malik. Both Sanju and Umran warmed the bench during the T20I series.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on November 25, 2022 (Friday). The IND vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2022, Auckland Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Eden Park.

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

IND vs NZ 2022 ODI series in India will be broadcast officially by Amazon Prime Video. However, fans will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match on TV. Unlike T20I series, DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the match not only on DTT platforms like DD Free Dish but DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon D2H and DishTV as well.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022?

Fans will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 on online platforms as Amazon Prime are the official broadcaster of the series. Fans will need to get Amazon Prime subscription to catch the action live.

