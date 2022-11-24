Following the victory in the T20I series, India is all set to clash with New Zealand in the first one-day international of the three-match series on Friday, November 25. The match will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland and is scheduled to start at 7:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For both teams, this clash is very crucial as this series will be the first step for the preparation of the ODI World Cup 2023. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the IND vs NZ head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. Ravindra Jadeja, Yash Dayal Ruled of IND vs BAN ODIs, BCCI Announces Updated Team India, India A squad for Bangladesh Tour in December

India had a heart-breaking exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals after getting brutally beaten by England. They came into the New Zealand tour with a group of youngsters and a new captain in Hardik Pandya focusing to start a rebuild in the T20s. The first step in that direction is successfully taken as India clinched the T20I series against New Zealand 1-0. Now it's time to start the preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup which is set to be hosted by India in less than a year’s time. Having a good depth in the bench is important to have in a World Cup and this series gives the perfect opportunity to team India for the preparation of a good bench strength. Shikhar Dhawan is elected again to lead a side filled with youngsters to victory and it is a perfect platform for players like Subhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to make their position stronger for a starting XI spot.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

The two sides have played each other 114 times in ODIs. India won 55 of them and New Zealand won 49 games. 10 games were cancelled.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Key Players

Key Players Suryakumar Yadav (IND) Rishabh Pant (IND) Glenn Phillips (NZ) Tim Southee (NZ)

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Subhman Gill battle with Tim Southee and Arshdeep Singh vs Finn Allen will be the ones to look forward to.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on November 25, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 07:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 AM

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by DD Sports but only for DD Sports Free Dish users. No channel will telecast the IND vs NZ 1st ODI live on DTH like Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV or Videocon D2H. Fans will be provided live streaming of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI through the Amazon Prime app and website.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: : Subhman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh

NZ Likely Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

