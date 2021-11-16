Right after the T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian team is on the road again. This time the Indian team will play three-match T20I series and a couple of Test matches against New Zealand that starts on November 17 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. In this article, we shall have a look at the preview of the game which will help you with the head-to-head record, live streaming, key players and mini battles of the match. But before that, let have a look at the team news for both India and New Zealand. India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Captain Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid Set to Take Reigns in New Roles (View Pics).

Talking about the hosts, the Men Blue have a new captain in place and of course a new coach too. Virat Kohli quit captaincy and now Rohit Sharma has taken over the reins of the team. Rahul Dravid is now the new coach of the team. Whereas, for the Black Caps Kane Williamson will be missing on white-ball cricket against India and Time Southee is named the captain of the side in his absence. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game below.

IND vs NZ T20I Head-to-Head

India and New Zealand have played each other 18 times in T20I matches. Both India and New Zealand have a very interesting head-to-head record. India has won 8 games and New Zealand has had the last laugh on nine occasions.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Key Players

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are key players for India. Whereas for New Zealand Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell are the key players.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Mini Battles

The battle between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult would be the contest to watch out for. Mohammed Siraj and James Neesham will be another battle to watch out for.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Venue

The 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Match Timing

The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in Jaipur.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Live telecast for India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Network holds the broadcast rights for IND vs NZ 2021 series. The game will be telecast live on various Star Sports channels in multiple languages. Disney+Hotstar will also be live streaming the game online for fans in India. Fans can watch the streaming on the Hotstar app as well as on the website.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan & Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle

