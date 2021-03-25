India will eye a series win when they host England in the second of a three-match ODI series. Virat Kohli’s men lead the series 1-0 having won the first ODI by 66 runs. A win in the second ODI match will seal the ODI series in their favour as well as help India complete a series sweep over England, who were also beaten in the Test (4-1) and the T20I (3-2) series. India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. Ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI match, let us take a look at the match preview, head-to-head records, key players, mini-battles, likely playing XIs and everything you need to know. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 2nd ODI 2021.

Debutants were the stars for India in the first ODI match. Krunal Pandya, making his ODI debut, struck 31-ball 58 and shared an unbeaten 112-run partnership with KL Rahul (62) to propel India to 317/5 after they had been reduced to 205/5 in the 41st over. Then Prasidh Krishna, making his international debut for India, picked 4/54 to break England’s back in the chase. After going for plenty in his first spell, Krishna bounced back in the second spell and gave India their first breakthrough. They were well supported by seasoned players Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India vs Pakistan T20I Series on Cards? PCB Reportedly Asked to be Prepared for Bilateral Series.

IND vs ENG ODIs Head-to-Head

India and England have played each other 101 times in ODI matches. The hosts lead the head-to-head records with 54 wins while England have come out victorious in 42 games. Two matches between these sides have ended a tie while three matches produced no result.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan missed out a 14th ODI hundred by two runs. He will once again be key for India as will be skipper Kohli, who looked good during his 56-run stay before being removed by Mark Wood. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy shared a 135-run stand for the opening wicket with the former also falling six runs short of a century. The pair will once again be key for England.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Mini Battles

Virat Kohli was dismissed by Mark Wood in the first game. But he had trouble playing Adil Rashid. Kohli vs Rashid will once again be the mini-battle to watch out for. Eoin Morgan vs Shardul Thakur will be another crucial battle for both teams. Thakur has now dismissed Morgan in consecutive matches using the short delivery.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Venue

The 2nd ODI match between India and England will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The entire ODI series is being played at the same venue.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Match Timing

The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in Pune. Toss is set to take place at 01:00 pm.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Live telecast for India vs England 2nd ODI match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Network holds the broadcast rights for IND vs ENG 2021 series. The game will be telecast live on various Star Sports channels in multiple languages. Disney+Hotstar will also be live streaming the game online for fans in India. Fans can watch the streaming on the Hotstar app as well as on the website.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).