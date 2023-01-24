IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming Online: New Zealand have been well below par in the ongoing ODI series versus India, resulting in the hosts taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. The BlackCaps will be hoping to avoid a whitewash in the series and try and put up some resistance in the third game. Their top order has failed miserably so far, impacting the overall play of the team and the team management may opt for a few changes to try and steady the ship. The game is important for an Indian point of view, considering a win will see them lift to the top of the ICC charts. They have hardly put a foot wrong in the series and this has been the pattern with bilateral series at home, India is winning with ease. India versus New Zealand will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 pm IST. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Indore.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed are all vying for a place in the playing eleven and the team management could give them a chance to impress. Rohit Sharma has been getting starts but failing to convert them into big scores. Virat Kohli has failed to replicate the form he showed against Sri Lanka and all eyes will be on him to dominate the opposition bowling again.

Ish Sodhi is not fully fit to feature for New Zealand, with Doug Bracewell getting an opportunity in the team despite Indore track not likely to offer much to the spinners. The likes of Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls will have to step up and play with more responsibility. If one of these talented players can hold one end up, New Zealand should be able to put up a good score.

When Is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday, January 24. The IND vs NZ match will commence at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Indore.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs New Zealand ODI series and they will provide the live telecast of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in India. You can tune into Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to enjoy the live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI with regional language commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Meanwhile, DD Sports will provide live telecast of the game for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023?

The broadcasting rights of the India vs New Zealand ODI series are with Star Sports Network. So you can enjoy the live streaming of the game on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. It will be a high-scoring encounter with India claiming a 3-0 series win at the end of the contest.

