India (IND) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on January 24 (Tuesday) at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The final showdown between India and New Zealand will kick off at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI Following a resounding win in the second ODI by eight wickets on Saturday, team India sealed yet another home series of the year. Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar Pray for Rishabh Pant's Speedy Recovery at Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 (See Pics).

Rohit Sharma led side shackled New Zealand on a meagre total of 108 runs with a brilliance of pace and spin mix. Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets whereas, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar took two wickets each. Later, India chased down the total in 20.1 overs with the help of skipper Rohit Sharma's half century and Shubman Gill's 40-run knock. Team India will aim to whitewash when they take on New Zealand in what is mere a dead rubber game on Tuesday. Furthermore, a win in the third ODI will also grant team India the ICC Men's Number one ranking.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Tom Latham (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND) and Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Wedding: Sangeet Ceremony Begins at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala Farmhouse (Watch Video).

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Michael Bracewell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers- Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND) and Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could form the bowling attack

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Tom Latham (NZ), Shubman Gill (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Lockie Ferguson (NZ).

Mohammed Siraj (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Michael Bracewell (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

