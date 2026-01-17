Ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026, which will be played in Raipur on January 23, the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association (CSCS) have unveiled the prices for food items for in-stadium consumption for fans, who will flock to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium for the highly-anticipated encounter. The prices for snacks like samosa, momo, sandwich, burger, and popcorn have been kept at fairly reasonable prices, while branded food items will either be on MRP or will have a premium value. The five-match IND vs NZ T20I 2026 begins from January 21 and will conclude on January 31. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Added to Team India Squad, Washington Sundar Ruled out of IND vs NZ T20I Series 2026

Food Prices For IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cg unplugged (@cg_unplugged)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)