Asia Cup 2023 is all set to get underway on August 31. The marquee event will be played in a 50-over format and it will witness six teams namely, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal battling it out for the crown. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the event. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

Asia Cup 2023 will witness arch-rivals India and Pakistan crossing swords on the cricket field. The two heavyweight nations are placed in Group A, alongside Nepal. The high-voltage clash is slated to be held on September 2 in Kandy. Interestingly, the format of the Asia Cup is such that one could witness India and Pakistan collide on three occasions.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the Super Four stage and given the quality of India and Pakistan, they two are likely to qualify for the second round. It will be a huge upset if Nepal manages to outclass either of the two teams. Hence, if the Men in Blue and Babar Azam make it to the Super Four stage, they will square off against each other on September 10. ‘Jay Shah Has Already Announced it’ Fans Troll PCB Ahead of Their Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement

India and Pakistan are two star-studded teams and it won't be a surprise if the two manage to reach the finals. Thus, if they thrive in the second round of the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, the fans could witness the eternal rivals crossing swords for the third time in three weeks. The final showdown will be held on September 17 in Colombo.

