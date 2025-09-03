The India national cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in the Group A clash of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The IND vs PAK T20I cricket match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The IND vs PAK much-awaited clash will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue hold an advantage over the Green Shirts in the T20Is. Overall in 13 IND vs PAK T20Is, India have won 10 and Pakistan have secured just three victories. In the T20 edition of the Asia Cup, India holds a 2-1 advantage over their arch-rivals. In this article, fans can find out all the details about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match tickets. Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings Changed, India vs Pakistan Clash on September 14 to Start at 8:00 PM IST (Check Full Schedule).

Recently, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the revised schedule of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. In the revised schedule, 18 out of 19 matches in the showpiece event have been pushed back by 30 minutes. This means that all day-night matches in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST. However, only one-day fixture is unaffected by this revised schedule. This means the UAE vs Oman Day fixture will start at 5:30 PM IST on September 15. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 cricket match tickets will get all the information here.

How To Buy IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match Tickets Online

The tickets for the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan on September 14 will be available for online purchase on Platinumlist and will be available for booking on their app and website. However, tickets for most of the stands are sold out, but fans can still buy IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 tickets online. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20I History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs PAK Matches Ahead of Mega Match in 2025 Edition.

The tickets for the remaining stands are at several prices for the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. For Premium - 212.53 USD; Pavilion East - 255.04 USD; Pavilion West- 255.04 USD. Single-day hospitality (The Grand Lounge) pass is available for 991.83 USD.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).