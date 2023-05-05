India will be hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October-November later this year. Seven teams (Afghanistan, Australia, bangaldesh, England, India, New Zealand and Pakistan) have already qualified while three more teams will join them to make it a ten-team competition. These ten teams will play in a round-robin format to decide the four semifinalists. The schedule is yet to be announced. However, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore and Dharamshala has been already short-listed as venues. Asia Cup 2023 To Be Cancelled? BCCI Reportedly Planning Five-Nation Tournament As Deadlock With Pakistan Cricket Board Continues.

Now according to a report from Indian Express, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has emerged as the favourite to host the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The report further suggests that Pakistan is likely to play most of their matches in Chennai and Bengaluru because of security reasons. Eden Gardens in Kolkata is also another venue that can host Pakistan's matches.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be playing most of their games in Kolkata and Guwahati. This will lessen the travel distance for the fans from the neighbourhood country.

India has also reportedly requested BCCI to prepare slow tracks against teams like Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa. This will allow Indian spinners to dictate the games and will help India to maximize the home advantage.

“The Indian team has performed well on slow tracks in the past few years at home. So the team management had requested that whenever the schedule is being prepared the Indian team should face top teams on slow pitches. They wanted to have a home advantage,” a source in the BCCI said Indian Express.

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium can reportedly host India's match against Australia. Meanwhile, the games against New Zealand, South Africa and England will be also played in venues that offer slower tracks.

BCCI has already spent Rs 500 crore to upgrade the facilities in the stadium for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule for the perennial event is likely to be released after the end of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

