India will now be looking forward to taking home the three-match ODI series as they dominantly won the first game. The 2nd ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, December 19. If Team India wins the second ODI, they will automatically secure the series. In the 1st match of the series South Africa had all the odds on their side, but still they lost the game. South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. 'Dreams Do Come True' Sai Sudharsan Pens Down Emotional Note, Reflects On His Team India Debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 at Johannesburg (See Post)

While batting first South Africa was just restricted to 116 runs as the Indian bowling lineup completely dominated on the field. Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul and Avesh Khan went on to take a four-wicket haul and the remaining one wicket was taken by Kuldeep Yadav. Andile Phehlukwayo was the highest-scoring batsman from the South African side.

India while chasing the target lost the first wicket in a quick succession as Ruturaj Gaikwad just scored five runs. Sai Sudarshan on his debut went on to make a half-century on his debut and went not out. Shreyas Iyer also secured a half-century. India went on to chase the target of 117 runs for the loss of two wickets.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and South Africa have played 92 ODI matches against each other. India has won 39 matches and South Africa has managed to win 50 matches. Three matches ended in a no-result contest.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Key Players

Arshdeep Singh Avesh Khan B Sai Sudharsan Andile Phehlukwayo Tony de Zorzi

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played at the Saint George's Oval in Gqeberha. The IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023 will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match live telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of this match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website. Ishan Kishan To Miss India vs South Africa Test Series Due to Personal Reasons, KS Bharat Named Replacement.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Likely XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).