Sai Sudharsan was handed his Team India debut during the IND vs SA 1st ODI at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg. As the regular members of the ODI team were either rested or were preparing for the upcoming Test series, an opportunity opened up in front of Sudharsan to make his debut for men in blue. After a good performance in the match, Sudharsan reflected on his debut as he penned down an emotional note with moments from his debut match. Ishan Kishan To Miss India vs South Africa Test Series Due to Personal Reasons, KS Bharat Named Replacement.

Sai Sudharsan Pens Down Emotional Note Following Team India Debut

Growing up as a small kid like everybody I also dreamt of playing for the country. So with hardwork n grit dreams do come true. 🇮🇳 Blessed to represent the country and contribute for the team. Looking forward to lots of memories. ✨ Special to receive the cap from @klrahul Bhai… pic.twitter.com/CBs24oMAaV — Sai Sudharsan (@sais_1509) December 17, 2023

