Ishan Kishan has opted out of India's squad for the Test series against South Africa due to personal reasons. This development was announced by the BCCI in a statement that was published on social media. The Indian cricket board also has named KS Bharat as Kishan's replacement in the Indian team. India and South Africa will lock horns in the two-match Test series that begins on December 26. Arshdeep Singh Takes Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023.

Ishan Kishan Pulls Out of IND vs SA Test Series, KS Bharat Named Replacement

🚨 UPDATE 🚨: Ishan Kishan withdrawn from #TeamIndia’s Test squad. KS Bharat named as replacement. #SAvIND Details 🔽https://t.co/KqldTEeD0T — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2023

