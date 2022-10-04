India has won the series against South Africa with relative ease and next up for them will be to claim a white-wash when the sides meet in Indore for the third and final T20 match. The previous contest at Guwahati was run-fest with each side taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. The Men in Blue were lucky in the end as they managed to win by 16 runs. Rahul Dravid knows he is getting very close to the team he needs to lift the World Cup in Australia with the bench strength strong. There will be more changes in the final game as squad rotation kicks in a dead rubber. For Proteas though, it is a battle for pride and they will be up for the clash. Indore Weather Updates Live, IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022: Hourly Rain Forecast, Weather Report Today for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Holkar Stadium.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul have been rested for today's game and the duo will head home to rest before joining the team that departs for Australia. Rishabh Pant is likely to get a game alongside Shreyas Iyer in the middle order. Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh alongside Harshal Patel make up the pace trio for the home team while veteran R Ashwin will lead the efforts with the spin department.

Temba Bavuma has had a torrid tour so far in India and being the leader and opening batsman in the side, his place has come under a lot of scrutiny. If the team management decides to back him, the pressure on him is bound to be immense. David Miller scored a brilliant century in the Cuttack T20 and once again showcased why he is considered one of the best in the business when it comes to the twenty-over format. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022, Indore Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar Stadium.

When is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, MP on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The India vs Australia clash will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I online. South Africa would be hurting and they might just defeat India in the last match to salvage some pride.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).