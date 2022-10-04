India and South Africa meet in the third and last T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India have already pocketed the series, but the Men in Blue will be looking to set things in further order as this their last T20I fixture before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Same goes for South Africa as well, who have thus far struggled on this tour. The weather gods have been kind thus far and rain stayed away in Guwahati after the forecast wasn't that good. Meanwhile, lets check and keep track of Indore weather the host city for IND vs SA 3rd T20I. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022, Indore Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar Stadium.

The Indore weather report for today says there will be no rain but it is going to be cloudy throughout the day and also during the match time. With no Indore rain forecast for today issued by IMD, we will get a full uninterrupted game. However, having said that there is rain forecast in Indore for around a week beginning tomorrow, Wednesday. And you never know if we get some showers in advance. So, we will be keeping track of Indore weather today and provide you hourly rain updates if any.

The Men in Blue are expected to rest some of the main players for this encounter and give a chance to some of the hinge players. With Jasprit Bumrah out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to back injury, there is likely going to be a toss up between Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj, with both expected to make it to the Indian Playing XI for this fixture.

