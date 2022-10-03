India and South Africa will face off against each other in the third game of the three-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Guwahati on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a win with different objectives in mind. So ahead of the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022, we bring you the Guwahati weather along with the rain forecast at the pitch report of Holkar Stadium. IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: David Miller's Century Goes in Vain As India Seal Series.

India defeated South Africa and have registered a series win and took an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Men in Blue will be aiming to complete a whitewash ahead of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, South Africa will be aiming to bounce back from their first series loss this year and get back to winning ways. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Indore.

Indore Weather

Indore Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Infore on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday) is a good one for a game of cricket. The temperatures are expected to be around 25 degrees celsius during the match and there are zero chances of rain. This means a complete game of 40 overs is expected.

Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Holkar Stadium has traditionally favours the batters a number of high-scoring encounters have taken place at the venue. The strip offers even bounce and this coupled with short boundaries, makes it a nightmare for the bowlers.

