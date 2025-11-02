India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India women's national cricket team are facing the South Africa women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2. The grand finale between the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa is being held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), unless rain does not plays spoilsport. India Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final: How To Watch IND-W vs SA-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

India Women and South Africa Women are chasing their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title. Both teams will be pumped to make the opportunity count. The Proteas Women have a slight edge since they have defeated the Women in Blue once when both nations faced each other in the group stages of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

The Laura Wolvaardt-led side started their campaign slowly but picked up pace as the tournament progressed. Tazmin Britts, Nadine de Clerk and captain Wolvaardt have been the standout performers, with veteran Marizanne Kapp chipping in with both bat and ball. They defeated the tournament's favourite, England Women, in the semi-final to reach the summit clash.

India Women, on the other hand, are coming into this contest after registering a memorable win over the seven-time world champions Australia Women in the semi-final. In the final, the Women in Blue will be banking on their star players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma.

This is the third time India Women have reached the Women's World Cup final, after 2005 and 2017. They finished runners-up on both occasions, and this time the Women in Blue will not want to miss out on the opportunity to lift the world title.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry.

South Africa Women's National Cricket Team: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen.