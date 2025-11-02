India Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It is time for the summit clash in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup as hosts India takes on South Africa in a high octane clash. The Indians defeated Australia in remarkable fashion in the semi-finals to advance to this contest, something not many had imagined when they lost three games on the bounce in the group stage. The Haramanpreet Kaur led India has had its fair share of issues but there is no denying they play a fearless brand of cricket which is unique and entertaining. Opponents South Africa lost their opening game to England but have only grown in stature ever since. They took out England in the semis and look very confident ahead of the finals. What Happens If India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Is There A Reserve Day for IND-W vs SA-W Summit Clash?.

Shafali Verma has come into this Indian team out of the blue and there has hardly been time for her to adjust to the grand stage. She has a key role to play in this game and if she can fellow opener Smriti Mandhana can get Indian to a flier in the powerplays, it can lift the spirit of the team. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur have been excellent in the middle order while Richa Ghosh can play the hitter role in the lower order with ease.

Tazmin Brits has a shoulder problem but has been given the go ahead to play for South Africa in the finals. Laura Wolvaardt is their most prolific player and capable of hitting this big centuries as we saw in the game against England. In Marizanne Kapp, the South Africans have a consistent wicket taker and her bowling partnership with Nadine de Klerk will be crucial.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Details

Match IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Date Sunday, November 2 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venues Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India women's national cricket team will take on the South Africa women's national cricket team in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Star Singer Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform in Innings Break of WWC at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs SA-W Final live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. This game has the potential to go down to the wire and the team chasing has the upper hand in the contest.

