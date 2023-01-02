India and Sri Lanka are set to clash in the first of the three-match T20I series. India played a T20I series against New Zealand after their heartbreaking exit in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. The series played under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy was rain curtailed and ended in India winning 1-0. Backed by success, Hardik Pandya is set to continue T20I captaincy role against Sri Lanka in this series. The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 2, 2023 (Tuesday) as both side aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs SL 1st T20I, we take a look at the Mumbai weather, rain forecast and the pitch report. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Considering India is a contender for the upcoming ODI World Cup at home and the 50-over mega event being in less than a year’s time India have started their preparation of building a squad eyeing for it. As its consequence, they have decided to rest the senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for a consecutive second T20I series. There is a vision from the team management to build a team with youngsters around the able leadership of Hardik Pandya for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The selection of players like Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik is a sign of taking a step towards that direction.

Mumbai Weather

The weather in Mumbai on January 2, 2023, looks exciting for the fans. According to accuweather.com, it will be pleasant throughout the game. The temperature will hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius with no chance of precipitation at all. The humidity will be around 60 percent with a cloud cover of around 45 percent. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Indian pitches are generally fast scoring. Wankhede Stadium generally has a very batter-friendly deck with true bounce because of the red soil. Added with the short dimension of the stadium, it will be very difficult for bowlers to contain runs Batters will have value for strokes.

