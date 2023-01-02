Team India (IND) will have a grand start to the new year when they host Sri Lanka (SL) for a white-ball tournament with the T20I series taking place first, followed by One-Day International (ODI) series. The first T20I of the three-match series is all set to kick-off on Tuesday,January 03, 2023 at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The first T20I battle between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The home series at the start of the new year will be a big challenge to Men in Blue after closing the previous year with an underperformance throughout, in short format. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Following the undoing of many senior players in shortest format in 2022, the new framed contingent of young lads lead by Hardik Pandya has been introduced, which will also likely do for the long-term engagements in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav had a stunning previous year, hence his inclusion in the squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka is self-evident. The two right hand batters, Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad have also been included in the squad for upcoming T20I series and both will avail the opportunity to prove their mettle. In the absence of seasoned pace stars, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a young fast bowling attack led by Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel will take over. The speedster Umran Malik alongwith Mukesh Kumar and Shivam Mavi are the other pacers included in the fast bowling department.

As for visitors, Dasun Shanaka will continue leading the Asian Champions Sri Lanka for India tour 2023. The class openers for visitors in 2022, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are also part of the squad for forthcoming series. The match-winning spin maestros of Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will be seen in action in India to aid their team. With home conditions and brilliant leader Hardik Pandya heading the young side, India looks favourites to sweep the opening match of the series. On Which Channel India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND vs SL Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

IND vs SL Head-to-Head Record in T20I

The two Asian giants have squared off 26 times in T20Is so far. India overly dominates with 17 wins while Sri Lanka emerged winners only eight times. One match ended with no result between the two teams in T20Is.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 Key Players

Key Players Suryakumar Yadav Washington Sundar Hardik Pandya Pathum Nissanka Wanindu Hasaranga

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 Mini Battles

Hardik Pandya vs Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka against Umran Malik are the two key heated battles expected in the first T20I of the three-match series.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra on January 03, 2023 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 and will live telecast the 1st T20I on its channels. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT live video streaming platform will be the digital broadcasters of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 series.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SL Likely Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

