India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium. Put in to bat first, a fighting knock from Pathum Nissanka (75 off 53) and an attacking cameo by Dasun Shanaka (47 not out off 19) propelled Sri Lanka to 183-5 in 20 overs. India Beat Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets in 2nd T20I, Seal Series 2-0.

Apart from Nissanka and Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka also played a vital knock (38 off 29) for the visitors. For India, Jasprit Bumrah with his 1/24 was the best bowler.

Despite the flurry of wickets at the other end, opener Nissanka remained undeterred and continued to play his shots, picking 12 runs in the 13th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He had a brief partnership of 26 runs with Dinesh Chandimal for the fourth wicket, before the latter was dismissed by Bumrah, leaving the visitors at 102-4 after 14.4 overs. Meanwhile, you can check the stat highlights from 2nd T20I below: Binura Fernando Catch Video: Watch Sri Lankan Fielder Take a Stunner to Dismiss Sanju Samson.

# Rohit Sharma is now the most successful captain at home in T20Is - 16 wins from 17 T20Is.

# This was India's 16th win over Sri Lanka joint-most wins against an opponent in T20Is.

# This was India's 39th win at home, joint-most wins at home in T20Is.

# This was India's 11th consecutive win in T20Is.

# This was India's seventh consecutive T20I series win at home.

# Dushmantha Chameera has now dismissed Rohit Sharma most times (5) in T20Is

# Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to complete 50 catches in T20 internationals.

# Shreyas Iyer scored his fifth T20I half-century.

In reply, Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44) smashed a solid fifty while Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) also played vital knocks as India chased down the target comfortably in 17.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Lahiru Kumara (2/31) was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka.

